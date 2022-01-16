Man indicted on four counts of assault with handgun

A Forsyth County man was recently indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on four counts of alleged aggravated assault dating back to an April 2020 incident.
According to the indictment, Daniel James Key faces four counts of aggravated assault for using a Rock Island .38 caliber revolver, “an instrument which when used offensively against a person is likely to result in serious bodily injury, to assault four individuals.”
According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at the time, deputies responded to reports of a possible fight and gunshot on Mangum Drive in north Forsyth.
Upon arrival, deputies said a neighbor told them, Key had fired a gun at him after an argument and “he had done this before as well.”
One of the victims listed in the indictment reportedly told deputies that Key had shot at his house in the past, and when he showed the deputies the previous damage, “he noticed there was an additional hole in the siding,” which was new.
The hole was allegedly on the other side of a wall where another victim, who said they had not heard anything, was sleeping, but the bullet did not penetrate the wall.
Key was arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail.
Key’s case will be heard by Forsyth County Superior Court Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley.