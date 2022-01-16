Man indicted on four counts of assault with handgun

A Forsyth County man was recently indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on four counts of alleged aggravated assault dating back to an April 2020 incident.

According to the indictment, Daniel James Key faces four counts of aggravated assault for using a Rock Island .38 caliber revolver, “an instrument which when used offensively against a person is likely to result in serious bodily injury, to assault four individuals.”

According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at the time, deputies responded to reports of a possible fight and gunshot on Mangum Drive in north Forsyth.



