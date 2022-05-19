Man indicted on nine counts tied to a high-speed chase

An Alabama man was recently indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on nine counts related to a high-speed chase in Forsyth County in 2021.



Edward Dwayne Belle was recently indicted on two counts of identity fraud, three counts of false identification document, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of hit and run.

Edward Dwayne Belle, 28, of Alabama, faces several charges, including criminal attempt to commit a felony, felony fleeing and attempting to elude and three counts of hit and run after leading Forsyth County deputies in a chase on Tuesday, Sept. 20. - photo by Photo courtesy of the FCSO According to the indictment, Belle allegedly possessed several documents, including drivers’ licenses and a Social Security card, and other information of four individuals before leading deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on a high-speed chase and striking another vehicle in the process.

According to an FCSO news release from September 2021, Belle reportedly attempted to use a stolen credit card to purchase $12,000 worth of landscape equipment from a local business near the Ga. 400 and Hubbard Town Road intersection and fled the business’ parking lot after deputies arrived.

“Belle noticed law enforcement arrive and fled the parking lot in a Dodge Ram, driving erratically and nearly striking the sheriff's patrol car,” the release said. “Belle fled onto [Ga. 400] southbound, later striking a vehicle in the area of the Settingdown Road intersection, causing damage to the car but no injuries to the other driver, and continued southbound, now with a flat tire.”

A second deputy less a mile away from the business then deployed a tire deflation device, which flattened a second tire.



