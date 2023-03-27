Man indicted for stabbing at west Forsyth home

A New York man has been indicted in connection with a stabbing in Forsyth County in 2022.

Dominique Lynn Moss, of Buffalo, New York, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court earlier this month on counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The charges are in connection with the March 2022 stabbing of a man at a residence on Cordery Drive in the Vickery Village neighborhood in west Forsyth.

According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called after the victim alleged that Moss “stabbed the caller in the face.”



