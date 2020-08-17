Minor charged in connection with Dawson County newborn death

DAWSON - More than a month after a newborn's body was discovered in a wooded area of south Dawson County, local authorities say that charges have been filed in the case.

According to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson, a local juvenile female was charged in connection with the case last week, with counts for allegedly concealing the death of another and reckless conduct. Johnson said that the female is facing juvenile charges and is not being held in custody.

Previously, Johnson told the Dawson County News that the Dawson County 911 Center received a call on July 3, that a deceased newborn had been located by a nearby homeowner in a wooded area behind a residence off Thompson Road in south Dawson County.

“It is a very sad and tragic occurrence which we know has and will impact many," Johnson said in a statement to the Dawson County News at the time. "We ask our community to remember those affected in your thoughts and prayers, as this investigation unfolds.”

Following the body's recovery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist local investigators in the case, Johnson said.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Johnson said that they are unable to release any further details on the case or whether any other suspects will be charged in the case.