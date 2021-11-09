Murder defendant testifies Hannah Bender was holding gun when it accidentally went off, killing her

The suspect on trial for murder in the September 2019 death of Hannah Bender testified Monday afternoon that the shooting was an accident.

The defense called defendant Austin Todd Stryker as its first witness in the 2019 slaying of the 21-year-old Lumpkin County woman. The case is being tried before Northeastern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Kathlene Gosselin in Dawson County.

“I remember the gunshot, and my ears were ringing, and she (immediately) slumped over,” Stryker, 24, of Dawsonville, said Nov. 8. “I realize I didn’t cock it to make sure a bullet wasn't in the chamber.”

Bender was allegedly shot in a Mazda pickup truck she was riding in with Isaac Huff and Stryker. As the truck neared the Sweetwater Juno Road area of Dawson County, Bender was allegedly shot in the head without warning by Stryker, according to testimony given in a plea hearing in April.

Stryker went on to say he stabbed Bender thinking that draining blood from her body would make her lighter so he could pull her body out of the car by himself.

Stryker has been charged with 24 offenses including murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the death of Bender of Lumpkin County. Several others face lesser charges, inlcuding Huff and Dylan Reid, who pleaded guilty in April.



