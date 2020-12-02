Murder suspect arrested after hiding in dumpster at Fowler Park

A Gainesville man accused of murder in Gwinnett County was arrested on Monday night after being found hiding in a dumpster at Fowler Park.

According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Cpl. William Cessa and his K9 partner Hummer assisted in the arrested of Billy Galves, who had fled from federal law enforcement.

After about half an hour of searching, Hummer was able to find Galves hiding in a dumpster at the park.

"He's super heads up on this dumpster," Cessa said in bodycam footage as Hummer sniffed the area just before the arrest.