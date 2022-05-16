Nine indicted recently on sex crime counts

Nine have been indicted on sex crimes recently by the Forsyth county Superior Court, ranging from failure to register as a sex offender to child molestation.
All were indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court in March, April and May.
Here’s a look at who faces charges.
Man indicted on seven counts
In March, Jairo Hernandez Kler, 38, was indicted on six counts of computer pornography and one count of obscene contact with a child dating back to incidents in 2021.
Per the indictment, on six occasions in February and April 2021, Kler allegedly sent obscene messages through Facebook Messenger to a child under the age of 16 and “did have contact involving matter containing explicit verbal descriptions of sexual conduct with… a person he knew was a child under 16 years of age, with the intent to arouse and satisfy the sexual desire of himself.”
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail’s website, Kler has been in jail since August 2021 on an $82,600 bond and is being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
Man faces four counts for child molestation
Guadalupe Jaime Corona-Espino, 30, was indicted in March on two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.
Corona-Espino reportedly “did commit immoral and indecent acts with… [two victims] under the age of 16 years” in 2014 and 2017.
According to online records, Corona-Espino has been in the Forsyth County Jail since February 2021 and is being held on a $110,100 bond.
Man indicted on three counts of child molestation
In May, James Melvin Davis, 68, was indicted on one count of child molestation and two counts of aggravated child molestation after allegedly committing “immoral and indecent acts” with a child under the age of 16 between May 2016 and May 2017.
Davis is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.
Sex offender charged with sexual battery, obstruction of officer
Jerry Michael Croy, 35, was indicted in May on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer after he “did knowingly make an assault upon… a peace officer with intent to rape while said officer was engaged in performance of her official duties” in December 2019.
Croy was previously indicted on rape and burglary charges in 2018, and that trial has not yet begun, according to online court records.
According to previous coverage in the Forsyth County News, Croy was convicted in 2006 in Lumpkin County for sexual battery against a 15-year-old. He was sentenced to three years in jail, two years on probation and was placed on the lifetime sex offender list.
In 2011, he was found guilty of aggravated assault in Forsyth County and sentenced to five years on probation, with three to nine months of intensive probation and 132 hours of community service.
According to Forsyth County Jail records, he is being held in the jail on no bond.
Man indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children
In April, Griggsby Thomas Cowart Jr., was indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children after reportedly possessing 10 images “depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” between November 2019 and July 2020.
Man indicted on four counts
Benjamin Samuel Davis was indicted in April on four counts that allegedly occurred in 2019.
Per the indictment, Davis was charged on counts of sexual exploitation of children for possessing a sexually explicit cell phone image of a child under 16, computer pornography for enticing a child under 16 to ‘commit child molestation” and child molestation for sending the same victim lewd images in May 2019.
Davis was also indicted on four counts of aggravated sodomy in an October 2019 incident.
Failure to register
Reginald Andra Wells was indicted in March for reportedly failing to register as a second offender in Forsyth County during July and August 2020. According to the indictment, Wells was required to register due to being convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse “against a minor” in Lake County Illinois in 2003.
In April, Shannon Miles Banks was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender after allegedly failing to notify the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office he had moved. According to the indictment, Banks is required to register after being convicted of statutory rape in Barrow County in 2005.
Keith Cody Lee, 23, was indicted on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender after reportedly failing to register with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in November 2021 and February 2022. Per the indictment, Lee allegedly gave a false address when registering in November and, in February, did not register within three days prior to his birthday as required by state law.
Lee was convicted of statutory rape in Jackson County in 2019, according to the indictment.
According to jail records, Lee is in the Forsyth County Jail on no bond and is being held for another jurisdiction.