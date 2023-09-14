Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia have announced that more than $2 million in federal grant funds will go toward legal programs for survivors of domestic and sexual assault.
North Georgia district receives more than $2 million in federal grant funds to combat domestic, sexual violence
