Police looking for bank robbery suspect who hit two Buford BB&Ts in eight days

A bank robber demanded money from two different Buford BB&T tellers within eight days, police said.

Gwinnett County Police detectives are seeking information on an older White man suspected in two bank robberies this month at separate BB&T bank branches in Buford.

The first robbery was Nov. 3 at the 4394 Buford Drive BB&T bank, where the suspect pointed a firearm at the teller and showed the teller a note demanding money, police said.

The same suspect struck again Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the 3400 Buford Drive BB&T branch, though no firearm was seen during this robbery, police said.

Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the suspect left with money both times. Winderweedle said police believe the man is roughly 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information can contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeATL.com

A cash reward is possible for Crime Stoppers tipsters that give information leading to an arrest and indictment.

This article was originally posted by the Gainesville Times, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.