Two Dawsonville men are accused of stealing trailers, equipment and vehicles from a property in north Forsyth County.
Police say what two criminals left behind at a crime scene led them straight to the suspects
Latest
-
School shooting suspect Colt Gray was troubled by broken family and taunting at school, his father said
-
Suspect in Forsyth County porch piracy case arrested in Athens
-
Second Forsyth County student charged in wake of Apalachee shooting
-
Suspect, father make first court appearances in Winder school shooting