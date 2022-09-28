Riot in a penal institution, carrying weapon on school grounds among recent indictments

Burglary, carrying a weapon in a school area and riot in a penal institution were among recent indictments by the Forsyth County Superior Court.
Here’s a look at who was indicted.
Man indicted for carrying a weapon in school area
Alex Uberia was indicted on one count of carrying a weapon within certain school areas after allegedly possessing a fixed-blade knife within the school safety zone of West Forsyth High School.
His case will be heard in Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley’s court.
Suspect indicted on six counts of burglary
Doney Lewis Alexander was indicted on six counts of burglary in the second degree after reportedly entering six south Forsyth County businesses “without authority and with the intent to commit a theft” between April 2021 and July 2021.
Alexander allegedly entered businesses on McGinnis Ferry Road, Old Alpharetta Road and four units on Shiloh Road.
His case will be in Judge Bagley’s court.
Suspect indicted on identity fraud counts
Bryan Andrew Dunn was indicted on six counts of identity fraud after allegedly possessing, “with intent to fraudulently use,” identification information for six victims and one count of theft by shoplifting, after reportedly stealing a Ryobi pressure washer from Home Depot on Market Place Boulevard.
Dunn reportedly possessed names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers of victims, including the driver’s license number of a deceased individual.
All counts were tied to an arrest on June 5, 2021, and his case will be in Judge Bagley’s court.
Man charged with child molestation
Andrew Trey Hyder was indicted on one count of child molestation after allegedly committing “an immoral and indecent act” with a child under the age of 16.
His case will be in Judge Bagley’s court.
Suspect charged with four counts of criminal trespass
Timothy James Hooper was indicted on four counts of criminal trespass, one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime and one count of theft by taking tied to an arrest in March 2021.
According to the indictment, Hooper, who was in possession of bolt cutters, entered CW Matthews on Peachtree Parkway, where he allegedly attempted to commit theft, damaged two locks and stole diesel fuel.
His case will be in Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David L. Dickinson’s court.
Man charged with two counts of entering autos
Christopher Todd Epps was indicted on two counts of entering autos and one count of criminal damage in the second degree after allegedly attempting to steal two trucks, a Ford F-350 and Chevrolet Silverado, from individuals in November 2021 and intentionally damaging the interior of the Silverado.
His case will be in Judge Dickinson’s court.
Suspect indicted again for riot in a penal institution
Wakil Lutalo Allah was indicted in September on counts of riot in a penal institution and obstruction of a law enforcement officer after allegedly committing “an act of violence by striking another inmate… repeatedly with his fists” and pushing a corrections officer during an incident in July.
Also in July, Allah was indicted on separate counts of riot in a penal institution and battery stemming from incidents in April, when he allegedly struck “another inmate … in the head and neck and pushed him into a shower,” causing “redness and bruising to the face, neck and elbow” of the victim.
Both cases will be in Judge Dickinson’s court.
Suspect indicted after allegedly stealing rental car
Jonathan Allen Woods was indicted on one count of theft by taking after reportedly taking a 2021 Nissan Versa from Enterprise Rental Car on Atlanta Highway in April. The car was reportedly worth more than $5,000.
His case will be heard in Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Philip C. Smith’s court.