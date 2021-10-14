Roberts indicted in Kaleb Duckworth murder case

Last week, Dawson County 20-year-old Daniel Lee Roberts was officially indicted for his alleged role in causing Dahlonega 19-year-old Kaleb Duckworth’s death because of a July 25 fight at the Dawson County Applebee’s.

The state of Georgia charged Roberts with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery on Oct. 5.

During his fight with Duckworth, the indictment alleges Roberts punched the younger teen with a closed fist, causing serious brain damage. After the fight, Duckworth was taken to a hospital with severe brain trauma and died two days later.

Roberts’ arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17. A trial date has not yet been set. He continues to be held at the Dawson County Detention Center without bail.

This story originally published in the Dawson County News.