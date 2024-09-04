By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UPDATE: Police say 14-year-old killed 2 students, 2 teachers in shooting at Apalachee High School
Police lights
A 14-year-old student opened fire at a Georgia high school and killed four people on Wednesday, authorities said, sending students scrambling for shelter in their classrooms — and eventually to the football stadium — as officers swarmed the campus and parents raced to find out if their children were safe.