South Carolina man arrested in north Forsyth County for stolen vehicle, drugs

A South Carolina man is in the Forsyth County Jail without bond after being charged with stolen vehicle, firearm and drug offenses.

According to a post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Chantz Joshua Galloway, of Easley, S.C., was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 14, after employees of Publix on Matt Highway “called in a suspicious male who claimed his car was not working and he needed a place to stay warm” at a nearby gas station.

Deputies on the scene were able to connect Galloway to a red Ford Taurus in the gas station parking lot and, after running the vehicle's tag, found out it been reported stolen earlier in the day in Atlanta.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a firearm, a quantity of heroin and 38 Oxycodone pills, as well as digital scales and numerous plastic bags,” the post said.

Galloway was charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a drug-related object.