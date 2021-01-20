By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
South Carolina man arrested in north Forsyth County for stolen vehicle, drugs
Chantz Joshua Galloway
Chantz Joshua Galloway - photo by Photo courtesy of the FCSO

A South Carolina man is in the Forsyth County Jail without bond after being charged with stolen vehicle, firearm and drug offenses. 

According to a post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Chantz Joshua Galloway, of Easley, S.C., was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 14, after employees of Publix on Matt Highway “called in a suspicious male who claimed his car was not working and he needed a place to stay warm” at a nearby gas station.

Deputies on the scene were able to connect Galloway to a red Ford Taurus in the gas station parking lot and, after running the vehicle's tag, found out it been reported stolen earlier in the day in Atlanta. 

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a firearm, a quantity of heroin and 38 Oxycodone pills, as well as digital scales and numerous plastic bags,” the post said.

Galloway was charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a drug-related object.