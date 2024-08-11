A suspect was recently indicted in Forsyth County after allegedly taking more than $300,000 intended to pay for a church construction project in 2022.
Suspect accused of taking more than $300,000 meant for church project
Latest
-
Burglary suspect arrested after reportedly being caught in act by homeowners
-
FCSO: Driver armed with gun, ammunition, body armor and knives arrested after alleged traffic altercations
-
S.W.A.T., tear gas used after suspect barricades himself at north Forsyth home
-
One arrested after SWAT response at north Forsyth home