Suspect arrested after 10 ounces of fentanyl, gun found in home
James Nelson Hall - photo by Photo courtesy of the FCSO
A Forsyth County man was recently arrested on drug and firearm charges after fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine and a handgun were found in his home, according to authorities.