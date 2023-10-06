Suspect arrested on drug, gun charges after task force investigation Weapons and drugs confiscated from suspect's property in September. Photo courtesy of FCSO A suspect was recently arrested on several charges after an investigation by the Johns Creek and Forsyth Drug Task Force. Latest FCSO: Suspect shot after stabbing vehicle’s tire in road rage incident in Forsyth County UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash Suspects arrested on identity fraud, mail theft charges in south Forsyth County Two arrested after allegedly stealing mail from a south Forsyth County business