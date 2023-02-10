Suspect arrested on rape charge

A Forsyth County man is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail on counts of rape and other charges.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, William Edward Barnes, 21, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on counts of felony strong-arm rape, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials declined to release the incident report for Barnes’ arrest citing O.C.G.A. 49-5-40(b), which states “Each and every record concerning reports of child abuse and child controlled substance or marijuana abuse which is in the custody of the department, other state or local agency, or child advocacy center is declared to be confidential, and access thereto is prohibited” except for certain circumstances.