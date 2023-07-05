By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Suspect in fatal shooting at Forsyth County business to have bond hearing on Thursday
Ja'Mychael Peavy
Ja'Mychael Peavy - photo by For the FCN
The suspect in a recent fatal shooting at a Forsyth County business will be in court on Thursday, July 6 for a bond hearing.