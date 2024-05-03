Suspect in Forsyth County burglary arrested in Pennsylvania An alleged member of “a South American Theft Gang” was recently arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with a Forsyth County burglary. Latest UPDATE: Oversight group makes decision on War Hill Christian Academy’s accreditations Forsyth County man indicted for reported rape at local cemetery Driver indicted on eight counts in crash that killed motorcyclist Former worker indicted on 17 counts after allegedly stealing thousands from company