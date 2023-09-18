A suspect was recently indicted on 20 counts for reportedly possessing child pornography.
Suspect indicted on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children among recent arrests, indictments
Latest
-
North Georgia district receives more than $2 million in federal grant funds to combat domestic, sexual violence
-
Suspect arrested after alleged auto theft from Forsyth County gas station
-
Judge to consider motion for new trial in murder of woman’s 82-year-old fiance
-
Motorcyclist killed, driver charged in north Forsyth County wreck