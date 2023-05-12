Suspect pleads guilty to felony shoplifting after repeatedly targeting this store

A shoplifting suspect who investigators say targeted Target stores has been sentenced to time in jail and probation after pleading guilty.
Brandon Christopher Jackson, 30, of Auburn, was sentenced to seven years, with 180 days spent in a state jail and the remainder on probation, and a $1,455 fine.
As part of probation, Jackson will also have to complete 120 hours of community service, repay $8,281.60 to the store and will not be allowed in any Target location.
According to court documents, Jackson was accused of taking more than $500 in merchandise from Target on Market Place Boulevard between December and March.
In a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report concerning a shoplifting threat from Target on Peachtree Parkway, Jackson was listed as a suspect, and the responding officer wrote he “has multiple open cases for shoplifting with other Target stores located in different jurisdictions totaling amount of $79,474.19.”