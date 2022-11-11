This cable television show’s season debut will feature the man convicted of murdering a hiker in Dawson County

As part of his plea, Hilton admitted to killing Emerson in the Dawson Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 4, 2008.

Emerson was last spotted alive while hiking with her dog, Ella, on Union County’s Blood Mountain during New Year’s Day in 2008. Witnesses reported seeing her with an older man on a connecting trail near Blairsville.

After Emerson didn’t return home by Jan. 2 and friends searched for her, Ella was found wandering about 60 miles away in Cumming on Jan. 4.

That same day, a witness at a DeKalb County Chevron gas station called police to report Hilton cleaning out his van. Before Hilton could bleach the inside of the van, blood matching Emerson’s DNA was obtained from the vehicle.

Hilton was then arrested and charged with her murder. Three days later, Hilton led authorities to Emerson’s body after the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney agreed to not seek the death penalty against him.

In 2020, a lead investigator in Emerson’s case, John Cagle, released a tell-all book detailing the investigation into the brutal killing and Hilton.

After being sentenced for Emerson’s slaying, Hilton was later accused of and then charged with

the October 2007 killings of elderly couple John and Irene Bryant in North Carolina and the December 2007 murder of nurse Cheryl Dunlap in Florida.

Hilton has also been accused in Judy Smith’s 1997 death, though no official connection has been established, and Smith’s case remains unsolved.

He went to trial for Dunlap’s death in 2011 and following his conviction, he was sentenced to death. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering the Bryants, receiving a sentenced of life in prison.

Hilton’s attempt to have his conviction and death sentence for Dunlap’s murder overturned was unsuccessful, with the Florida Supreme Court upholding both in August 2021.

Other cases covered in this season of “Real Life Nightmare” will include flight MH370’s disappearance, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more, stated HLN’s press release.

Following his longtime tenure as an investigator with the sheriff and district attorney’s offices in Contra Costa County, California, Paul Holes has become an author and podcaster in addition to being a television host.

Holes released his debut book “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases” in May 2022. The book became an instant New York Times bestseller.

“Real Life Nightmare explores some of the nation’s greatest criminal mysteries, and I am looking forward to bringing my investigatorial experience to the series and helping shine a light on these important cases,” said Holes. “The team behind this show has a real passion for these cases that I have witnessed firsthand, and I am eager to share our findings with viewers as we produce each episode.”

The television show is part of HLN Investigations, led by showrunner Elizabeth Yuskaitis.

