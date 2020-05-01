Tip leads to arrest of 3 in Forsyth County on drug-related charges, authorities say

The “keen eye” of a concerned citizen led to the arrest of three Forsyth County residents on multiple drug-related charges, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thirty-year-old Gregory Rushing, 26-year-old Atiana Francis and 25-year-old Dequavious Holmes were recently arrested by the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth (JCAF) Drug Task Force, the FCSO announced Friday on Facebook.

All three were charged with trafficking cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and possession of drug-related items.

In addition, Francis was charged with possession of THC oil with intent to distribute, while Holmes was charged with theft: receiving stolen property.

JCAF arrested Rushing on April 23 after investigating a tip from a concerned citizen about possible drug activity in southwest Forsyth County. Further investigation led to JCAF and the FCSO conducting a search warrant on a residence at 160 Tidwell Road, in Alpharetta, on Thursday, April 29, at which point Francis and Holmes were arrested.

Law enforcement found 34 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy; three MDMA pills; 23 ounces of marijuana; 0.5 grams of cocaine; nine THC oil cartridges; three firearms, including one the FCSO said was stolen out of Atlanta; and $1,200 in cash.

All three are in Forsyth County Jail under no bond.