Tip leads to arrest of Forsyth County man for allegedly distributing child porn Keith Matthew Wolf A Forsyth County man was recently arrested on a distribution of child pornography charge after a cyber tip was passed along to local investigators. Latest Burglary suspect reportedly apologizes to homeowner during attempted break-in, later caught after police chase Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting own vehicle FCSO: Traffic stop ends with big drug bust Former classmate sentenced to life in prison for brutal murder of North Forsyth graduate