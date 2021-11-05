Top takeaways from physical evidence so far in Austin Stryker trial

Editor’s Note: This article about the second and third days of the Austin Todd Stryker trial contains various descriptions about blood spatter, the deceased’s injuries and decomposition. Please be aware before reading.

During the third day of Austin Todd Stryker’s trial Thursday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Associate Medical Examiner Keith Lehman said it would have been “extremely unlikely” for the single gunshot wound to Hannah Bender’s head to be accidental.

However, despite two days of expert witnesses such as the medical examiner or forensic pathologist, discussion about Bender’s death seemed to yield just as many questions as answers.

Stryker is on trial for the 2019 murder of Bender. He has been charged with malice murder; felony murder; aggravated assault; aggravated battery; possessing a firearm and knife during the commission of a felony; violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another; and tampering with evidence.

Northeastern Circuit Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin is trying the case. Stryker and Jerry Harper are co-defendants.

So far, the trial has primarily focused on the first defendant. Harper has been charged with three street gang violation counts; hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and theft by receiving stolen property.

Questions about shooting

When GBI crime scene specialist Taylor Lawrence exhumed Bender’s body on Sept. 25, 2019, moderate to advanced decomposition had occurred on parts of the body’s head and back.

The decomposition made it challenging for Lehman to determine all of Bender’s stab wounds and the scope of a possible brain hemorrhage from the single gunshot wound, or if a hemorrhage even occurred.

He explained that the bullet entered the left top of the head and traveled at a downward, rightward angle. After some questioning from one of Stryker’s defense lawyers, Kyle Denslow, Lehman posited that the gun could’ve been raised above Bender’s head, or her head could’ve been bowed when she was shot.

If the handgun was aligned with the trajectory position into the head, then as the head is moved, the weapon’s position could be predicted.

“Then, the only other way to determine it [head position] would be blood spatter,” Lehman said.

In this scenario, he predicted upright spatter but could not definitively say that was the case without more context.

GBI crime scene specialist Britt Peacock stated Wednesday that red and darker brown spots on the truck’s ceiling could’ve been blood. Later during his testimony, he clarified that if he’d thought it was blood, he would’ve tested it. No presumptive or on-scene blood test was done, and the ceiling sections weren’t cut and taken to a lab.

During his statements Thursday, Lehman also said that a gunshot residue test would not have been helpful.

“When a gun goes off, gunshot residue goes into the air, and someone can have it on their hand just from being in the vicinity,” he said.

It would follow in such cases that the victim was in the vicinity of a gunshot because of their injury, so such a test carries no weight.

When broached by attorney Denslow, Lehman agreed that perhaps the jumping motion that comes from shifting gears with a manual transmission could have affected the gun’s movement. In testimony Tuesday, Nov. 2, Isaac Huff said that on Stryker’s suggestion, he slowed down the truck and had to change gears.