Trial set to begin in slaying of Hannah Bender

Two defendants will stand trial beginning Nov. 1 in the shooting-and-stabbing death of 21-year-old Lumpkin County resident Hannah Bender.



The two co-defendants are Austin Todd Stryker, 24, of Dawson County and Jerry Harper, 79, of Forsyth County.

Stryker has been charged with one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, one count each for possessing a firearm and knife during commission of a felony, 11 violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

Harper has been charged with three street gang violation counts, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and theft by receiving stolen property.

Law enforcement recovered Bender’s body from a shallow grave in northern Forsyth County the morning of Sept. 25, 2019, said Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard.

Bender’s mother reported her missing on Sept. 19, and not long after, bloody clothing was found in Dawson County. On Sept. 24, a black Mazda pickup truck was discovered on Parks Road at a property adjacent to where Bender’s body was found.

The day Bender’s remains were discovered, Stryker’s wife, Elizabeth Donaldson, was arrested. Harper was booked two days later, followed by Isaac Thomas Huff and Dylan Patrick Reid on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 1, another suspect, Bailey Diane Williams, 21, was arrested in Lumpkin County and charged with tampering with evidence.

After a nationwide alert was issued for Stryker’s arrest, he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 2, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Huff and Reid pleaded guilty for their roles in Bender’s death as part of an agreement with the state at an Apr. 7 hearing.

Both pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a street gang violation and concealing a death, with Reid also pleading guilty to tampering with evidence.

Reid will spend 15 years in prison. Huff was sentenced to 12 years.



