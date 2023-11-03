By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Two arrested for allegedly taking wallet at grocery store using this scheme
Daniela Ortiz Aguirre, left, and Ever Forrero Ovalle, right, both of Duluth, are both being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond after an alleged purse-snatching at Lidl on Peachtree Parkway. Photo courtesy of FCSO
A pair of suspects were recently arrested on robbery charges related to an incident at a Forsyth County grocery store.