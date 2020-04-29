Two from Cumming arrested for narcotics after chase in Dawson County

Authorities say that two people from Cumming were arrested on Tuesday, April 21, following an investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit.

Louis Montalvo According to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson, on April 21 investigators attempted to conduct a “controlled purchase of Methamphetamine” from two suspects, Nicole Witherow, 33, and Louis Montalvo, 37, both of Cumming. When deputies attempted to make an arrest, Witherow and Montalvo fled in their vehicle.

“The Georgia State Patrol, who were assisting in the operation, pursued the fleeing suspects. The vehicle fled northbound on 400 and turned right onto eastbound Ga. 53,” Johnson wrote in an email to the Dawson County News. “It was at this point that the GSP performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle.”

When the suspect’s vehicle came to rest in the parking lot of a restaurant off Ga. 400, Montalvo allegedly fled on foot before being apprehended by a deputy and the vehicle’s driver, Witherow, was apprehended in the parking lot.

From the suspect’s vehicle, investigators seized 35 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale, Johnson said.

Nicole Witherow Montalvo has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction of an officer.

Witherow has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving and several traffic charges.

Both individuals are being held in the Dawson County Detention Center under no bond.

See original story from the Dawson County News here.