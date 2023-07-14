By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UPDATE: Dawson County man will appeal his 2021 murder conviction to the state supreme court
Austin Stryker
Austin Stryker takes the stand Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Dawson County Superior Court during his murder trial for the death of Hannah Bender in September 2019. - photo by By Scott Rogers
The defendant convicted of 21-year-old Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder will now appeal his case to the state’s highest court, according to a notice filed July 12.