The defendant convicted of 21-year-old Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder will now appeal his case to the state’s highest court, according to a notice filed July 12.
UPDATE: Dawson County man will appeal his 2021 murder conviction to the state supreme court
Latest
-
Forsyth County man charged with abusing, threatening elderly relative
-
Two Florida men indicted for allegedly street racing in north Forsyth
-
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting at Forsyth County business formally indicted, denied bond
-
Suspect in fatal shooting at Forsyth County business to have bond hearing on Thursday