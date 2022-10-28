UPDATE: Forsyth County teen involved in Dawson County gas station stabbing

One juvenile from Forsyth County was involved in a Dawson County stabbing on Tuesday night, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.
Johnson said four victims have been treated and released from area hospitals and one person has been charged in an ongoing investigation. He did not say whether the Forsyth County juvenile was a victim or the suspect.
Deputies from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a stabbing call at the Shell gas station, located at 41 Big Horn Drive, at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Upon their arrival, deputies found four victims, all of whom are males under the age of 18, all suffering from varying degrees of cut and stab wounds. One suspect, also a male under 18 years old, has been charged in the assault and is being detained in juvenile custody.
“All involved were treated and released,” Johnson said in an email on Friday. “At this point, only one juvenile has been charged.”
Johnson said that the information received thus far indicates that the incident began as an argument that resulted with those involved being cut and/or stabbed.
The case is open and is actively being investigated by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson added, so DCSO is unable to release further information at this time.
This story originally ran in the Dawson County News.