UPDATE: Forsyth County teen involved in Dawson County gas station stabbing

Deputies from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a stabbing call at the Shell gas station, located at 41 Big Horn Drive, at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Upon their arrival, deputies found four victims, all of whom are males under the age of 18, all suffering from varying degrees of cut and stab wounds. One suspect, also a male under 18 years old, has been charged in the assault and is being detained in juvenile custody.

“All involved were treated and released,” Johnson said in an email on Friday. “At this point, only one juvenile has been charged.”

Johnson said that the information received thus far indicates that the incident began as an argument that resulted with those involved being cut and/or stabbed.

The case is open and is actively being investigated by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson added, so DCSO is unable to release further information at this time.

This story originally ran in the Dawson County News.