Warrants issued for Forsyth County man after woman assaulted while walking to her car in downtown Gainesville

A Hall County courthouse employee walking to her car after work on Wednesday was grabbed and assaulted by a Forsyth man, authorities said.

Gainesville Police were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the courthouse parking deck on Spring Street.

The woman reported a man “approached her, grabbed her by the arms and pushed her,” Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said. Hall County Court Administrator Jason Stephenson said the man tried to enter the woman’s car as she was leaving work.