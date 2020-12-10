WATCH: Man arrested after chase in south Forsyth

An Ellenwood man was arrested early on Thursday morning after leading Forsyth County deputies on a chase through south Forsyth.
According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Demarcus Walker, of Ellenwood, was arrested after officers received word that a Chrysler 300 was driving erratically on Ga. 400 northbound near McFarland Parkway.
A member of the FCSO’s crime reduction unit found the vehicle and noticed the tag was covered, and as he attempted to pull the car over “the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on McFarland Parkway” before crashing into an embankment at the intersection of McFarland and McGinnis Ferry roads.
After the crash, “the occupants of the vehicle, three Black males dressed in all black clothing, fled on foot.”
Walker, who was driving, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, concealing tag to misrepresent, red light violation and obstruction. He also had a warrant out of Carrol County.
Officer found several yellow crowbars, a sledgehammer, gloves and other tools.
“This evidence suggests this vehicle is tied to a string of burglaries by a group known as the Yellow Crowbar Crew, operating in Gwinnett County,” the post said. “No doubt a burglary was thwarted by our deputies!”