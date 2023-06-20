By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Winder man arrested in Forsyth County indicted on multiple firearm, drug counts
Christian Avery Seay
Christian Avery Seay was arrested on Saturday, March 11 and faces nearly a dozen charges after deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle. Photo Courtesy Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
A suspect who was arrested in March was recently indicted on six counts, including possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.