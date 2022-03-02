Woman indicted for allegedly harboring murder suspect

A Gainesville man accused of murder in Gwinnett County may have had some assistance hiding from authorities.

Jennifer Samantha Rodriguez-Cardona was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court in February on charges of hindering the apprehension of a criminal for reportedly unlawfully harboring and concealing Billy Milton Galvez, “a person whom she knew and had reasonable grounds to believe had committed murder and aggravated assault, felony offenses.”

Rodriguez-Cardona was initially arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail on Dec. 1, 2020 and later released on a $8,270 bond.