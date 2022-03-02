Woman indicted for allegedly harboring murder suspect

A Gainesville man accused of murder in Gwinnett County may have had some assistance hiding from authorities.
Jennifer Samantha Rodriguez-Cardona was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court in February on charges of hindering the apprehension of a criminal for reportedly unlawfully harboring and concealing Billy Milton Galvez, “a person whom she knew and had reasonable grounds to believe had committed murder and aggravated assault, felony offenses.”
Rodriguez-Cardona was initially arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail on Dec. 1, 2020 and later released on a $8,270 bond.
According to information from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office website, Galvez, whose address is listed as being on Valley Green Drive in Gainesville, was arrested in December 2020 and is being held with no bond at the Gwinnett County Jail in Lawrenceville and has been charged with felony malice murder, felony aggravated assault and is being held for a failure to appear charge in Norcross.
According to GCSO, Galvez was wanted in connection with the July murder of Alejandro Ramirez.
"We hope this arrest brings a measure of comfort to the Ramirez family as they begin the journey for justice," GCSO officials previously said in a Facebook post.
According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Cpl. William Cessa and his K9 partner Hummer assisted in the arrested of Billy Galvez, who had fled from federal law enforcement.
After about half an hour of searching, Hummer was able to find Galvez hiding in a dumpster at Fowler Park.