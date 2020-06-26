2 virtual town halls scheduled to address online learning for upcoming school year

Forsyth County Schools announced the schedule for virtual town hall meetings to address the school system’s online learning options for the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents and guardians of K-5 students can join the meetings on Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m., and Thursday, July 9, at 12 p.m., using Microsoft Teams to receive additional information ahead of the school system’s July 10 deadline for families to sign up for online learning when the school year begins Aug. 6.

Links to the town halls will be posted to the school system’s website on Monday, July 6, and recordings will be available for those unable to attend.

In addition, the school system released a new video Friday that addresses certain parts of its plan to reopen schools this August, called "Restart Forsyth."

Previous coverage