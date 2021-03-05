55 Forsyth County students chosen as National Merit Scholarship finalists

All 55 Forsyth County high school seniors who were named semifinalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program have made the cut, moving on as finalists.

The students are among 15,000 finalists nationwide who are eligible to receive up to $2,500 in scholarships, according to the organization’s website.

More than 1.5 million juniors from about 21,000 high schools first entered into the program beginning in October 2019 by taking the PSAT and meeting program qualifications. The nationwide pool of finalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and the highest scoring entrants in each state.