55 Forsyth County students chosen as National Merit Scholarship finalists

All 55 Forsyth County high school seniors who were named semifinalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program have made the cut, moving on as finalists.
The students are among 15,000 finalists nationwide who are eligible to receive up to $2,500 in scholarships, according to the organization’s website.
More than 1.5 million juniors from about 21,000 high schools first entered into the program beginning in October 2019 by taking the PSAT and meeting program qualifications. The nationwide pool of finalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and the highest scoring entrants in each state.
After earning the semifinalist title, students had to submit a “detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist's academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.”
Next, the organization will choose scholarship winners from the pool of finalists. In recent years, the organization has awarded close to about half of finalists with a National Merit Scholarship, according to the website.
Alliance Academy for Innovation
- Akram M. Faraz
- Sanjana Shankar
Denmark HS
- Siddharth Boyeneni
- Trinidad Flores
- Siddharth Ghanta
- Varun Goel
- Hari Krishna Kumara
- Isabella Lafferty
- Diya Mohan
- Veda Nune
- Manasi Oleti
- Emma Oswald
- Advika Ramesh
- Aryan Thakur
Forsyth Central HS
- Riley J. Lofgren
- Ashriitha G. Shanmugam
- Ayush Panda
- Paola L. Morote
- Shannon K. Tozier
Lambert High School
- Skyler S. Feng
- Ruth E. Hong
- Kayla M. Howard
- Justin Kim
- Noah M. Kim
- Krishi Kishore
- Jacob M. Lee
- Jonathan Liu
- Sindhura Mettupalli
- Apoorva P. Palled
- Varun Pateel
- Soumya N. Patel
- Nuno M. Ramos Grangeia Carvalho
- Sudipta Rath
- Justin Ryu
- Patrick Soo
- Kevin H. Sun
- Michelle C. Wu
- John Zhang
- Nina L. Zhao
- Elin Zhou
North Forsyth HS
- Owen Malone
South Forsyth HS
- Avinash Atluru
- Wesley Bryant
- Riley Durbin
- James Gebhardt
- Ben Hempker
- Anjali Joshi
- Riya Manchanda
- Katelyn McLean
- Pranavvarma Munagapati
- Dhriti Pentela
- Akshitha Surapaneni
- Aadarsh Vavilikolanu
- Kristine Yin
West Forsyth HS
- Christopher Kelly