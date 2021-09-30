58 Forsyth County students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Several high school seniors in Forsyth County made it through the first round of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship program, earning the semifinalist title as some of the most academically talented students in the nation.
The 58 students from Forsyth County are among 16,000 high school seniors nationwide chosen as semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, the nonprofit that conducts the program.
The semifinalists can continue in the competition and earn the chance to win up to $2,500 in scholarships. According to an NMSC press release, the organization will award approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million to students by next spring.
Close to 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing after meeting certain requirements, and half of the named finalists are expected to earn a National Merit Scholarship.
According to the release, semifinalists must submit a detailed application with information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and any honors or awards received before qualifying as a finalist. Students will be notified if they were chosen as a finalist by February.
“Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” the release states.
Here are Forsyth County’s 2022 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists:
Alliance Academy for Innovation
● Rohan Anne
● Andrew Carlisle
● Albert Cho
● Eric Cho
● Jack Elliott
● Varoon Kodithala
● David Nuthakki
● Daniel Pan
● Arnav Patidar
● Madeline Sanders
● Sanjana Surapaneni
Denmark High School
● Srihitha Dasari
● Anjali Iyer
● Ameya Jadhav
● Shreya Sasmal
Forsyth Central High School
● Camryn Aguilar
● Griffin Collins
● Saket Suman
Lambert High School
● Arjun Birthi
● Pranav Devabhaktuni
● Esha Dhabuwala
● Nishka Goswami
● Patrick Guo
● Aryan Hazra
● Dahyun Hong
● Alice Hou
● Alice Huh
● Caitlin Hwang
● Riza Khan
● Anaghaa Kohli
● Joshua Lee
● Anish Maddineni
● Shreyul Patel
● Rebekkah Pei
● Akshay Raj
● Benjamin Rose
● Avanti Sivakumar
● Eunice Stephen
● Nikhita Subramaniarao
● George Tian
● Liam Weng
● Kathy Ye
● Ivan Zheng
South Forsyth High School
● Saumya Agarwal
● Nishika Byakod
● Camryn Coen
● Samuel Davidson
● Nathan Heo
● Mithun Subhashbabu Kamalapriya
● Uzma Khan
● Abhinav Pasupuleti
● Abhishek Pasupuleti
● Sanchitha Rajesh
● Naisha Roy
● Adil Shaik
● Sonika Tatipalli
● Nandha Thiruvengadam
● Dhrithi Tummala