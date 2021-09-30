58 Forsyth County students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Several high school seniors in Forsyth County made it through the first round of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship program, earning the semifinalist title as some of the most academically talented students in the nation.

The 58 students from Forsyth County are among 16,000 high school seniors nationwide chosen as semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, the nonprofit that conducts the program.

The semifinalists can continue in the competition and earn the chance to win up to $2,500 in scholarships. According to an NMSC press release, the organization will award approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million to students by next spring.

Close to 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing after meeting certain requirements, and half of the named finalists are expected to earn a National Merit Scholarship.



