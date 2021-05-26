Alliance Academy graduate advocates for youth

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.

Alana Murray



Alliance Academy for Innovation





Tell me a little bit about you.

“I am an extroverted young entrepreneur who runs a business called Pearleshandmade. I have always been passionate about the law, which led me to enroll as a legal services student at Alliance. In my free time, I can be found crocheting, reading and volunteering at the Sharon Forks Library or the Forsyth County Juvenile Court. I can also be found working with the city of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow for his Youth Council.”





What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

“History and government. The way our country works and how it got to this point has always intrigued me.”





Were you a part of any clubs?

"Mock trial. I won three awards for my attorney work in the competitions. I did it for my entire high school career. SkillsUSA: a career-based student organization, did community service.

"Journalism: I worked as the Alliance Academy Yearbook editor for three years.

"Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“I have been influenced by several recent women figures. My greatest influences are Condeleeza Rice, the former secretary of state as well as former supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They have made it clear that no matter your background or upbringing, you can do astonishing things for the good of all.”





What will you miss most about your school?

“I will miss the amazing teachers, administration and friends at Alliance. They were always encouraging and challenged me to do more than I thought I could. It will be hard to move away from such a supportive community, but everyone has taught me how to flourish no matter where I am. For that, I am eternally grateful.”





What are your plans after high school?

“I have been honored to receive a full ride scholarship to Mercer University, where I will be studying criminal Justice and International Affairs. My scholarship includes a $16,000 stipend for studying abroad or research. I hope to spend this studying the effects of the Juvenile Justice system. I also plan to prepare for a career in law. If I get a chance, I would love to study abroad in the Middle East or Russia.”





Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“I hope to be working as an advocate for youth, as either an attorney or working for a nonprofit. I believe in the power of giving the unfortunate a voice.”