Brenau, Lanier Tech sign articulation agreements for interior design, business courses

Brenau University has inked two articulation agreements with Lanier Technical College to smooth the process of transferring associate degree credits for students who wish to continue their education.



“Brenau University is pleased to partner with Lanier Technical College to broaden higher education opportunities for students in our region,” Brenau President Anne Skleder said.

“Brenau’s new strategic plan focuses both on student success and developing partnerships that allow us to help students reach their full potential. The agreements with Lanier Tech help us achieve these goals to the benefit of students who reside in this community.”

Tim McDonald, president of Lanier Tech and a Brenau alumnus, said the agreements serve students who wish to pursue additional degrees.

“Lanier Technical College is proud of this expanded partnership with Brenau University,” McDonald said. “These articulation agreements will provide even more advanced career pathways for our students and citizens of our communities.”

One agreement between the two schools facilitates credit transfers from Lanier Tech’s Associate of Applied Science in interior design for students pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design at Brenau.



