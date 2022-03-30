Brenau, Lanier Tech sign articulation agreements for interior design, business courses

Brenau University has inked two articulation agreements with Lanier Technical College to smooth the process of transferring associate degree credits for students who wish to continue their education.
“Brenau University is pleased to partner with Lanier Technical College to broaden higher education opportunities for students in our region,” Brenau President Anne Skleder said.
“Brenau’s new strategic plan focuses both on student success and developing partnerships that allow us to help students reach their full potential. The agreements with Lanier Tech help us achieve these goals to the benefit of students who reside in this community.”
Tim McDonald, president of Lanier Tech and a Brenau alumnus, said the agreements serve students who wish to pursue additional degrees.
“Lanier Technical College is proud of this expanded partnership with Brenau University,” McDonald said. “These articulation agreements will provide even more advanced career pathways for our students and citizens of our communities.”
One agreement between the two schools facilitates credit transfers from Lanier Tech’s Associate of Applied Science in interior design for students pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design at Brenau.
“There won’t be any guesswork as to which classes will transfer to Brenau and which won’t,” said Interior Design Department Chairwoman Jill DeMarotta. “The goal is to make the process of transferring from one institution to the other as efficient and uncomplicated as possible for the students.”
Brenau is one of only five schools in Georgia with a professional-level interior design program that is approved by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation. The designation is earned through rigorous scrutiny by CIDA to ensure students graduate ready to work in the industry.
Additionally, Brenau faculty in the program are qualified by the National Council for Interior Design Qualification. Brenau also offers an online Master of Fine Arts in interior design.
A second agreement signed on Thursday allows students who desire to pursue degrees in accounting or organizational leadership at Brenau to transfer credits from Lanier Tech or any of the 21 other technical colleges in Georgia.
Pennie Eddy, chair of undergraduate programs for the College of Business & Communication, said Brenau will accept eight different accounting classes, more than 10 in management, and seven in marketing toward a BBA at Brenau.
“Faculty and staff from both Lanier Technical College and Brenau University are very excited to have this articulation agreement in place to give accounting students at Lanier Tech an opportunity to choose how to continue their education,” Eddy said. “Some accounting students may even decide to continue their education beyond a bachelor’s degree with a master’s degree in accounting at Brenau, as they prepare for a career as a certified public accountant.”
Brenau’s BBA in accounting and Master of Business Administration in accounting are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. The university also offers a Master of Accountancy; accreditation is pending.
Both articulation agreements were signed in a ceremony on Thursday, March 10, on the Lanier Tech campus.