Class of 2021: South Forsyth High School graduation, in photos
South Forsyth High School
South Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 23, at Infinite Energy Arena. - photo by Lily McGregor Photography

South Forsyth High School
South Forsyth High School
South Forsyth High School
South Forsyth High School