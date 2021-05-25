Class of 2021: South Forsyth High School graduation, in photos South Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 23, at Infinite Energy Arena. - photo by Lily McGregor Photography South Forsyth High School held a graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, for the Class of 2021 at the Infinite Energy Arena. Latest Alliance Academy graduate advocates for youth Class of 2021: Alliance Academy for Innovation graduation, in photos Class of 2021: North Forsyth High School graduation, in photos Class of 2021: West Forsyth High School graduation, in photos