Class of 2022: North Forsyth twins focusing on medicine

David Adesina

Tell me a little bit about you!

While in high school, I spent time running track and playing football. I am appreciative of the roles I have held as Class President, a BSU Co-founder, and more. Contemplating and discussing complex ideas is hobby of mine.

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

Science classes were typically a favorite of mine- Especially AP Physics 1.

Were you part of any clubs?

Some of the clubs that I was involved in the most were the Black Student Union, Mock Trial, and HOSA, along with others.

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

A major influence of mine is Marcus Aurelius due to his immense self-discipline and character.

What will you miss most about your school?

I will miss a school culture that encouraged students to take the lead which was made possible due to the relationship between students, administration, and staff.

What are your plans after high school?

After graduation, I will be attending Brown University concentrating in neuroscience.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years I hope to partake in research in regenerative medicine.

Daniel Adesina

North Forsyth High School

Tell me a little bit about you!

Daniel Adesina, North Forsyth High School Class of 2022 I am an aspiring physician and philanthropist and enjoy solving problems in whichever way possible.

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

My favorite subjects in school are psychology, physics, chemistry, and calculus.

Were you part of any clubs?

I enjoyed founding the Black Student Union at North Forsyth along with my twin and was apart of science ambassador and HOSA.

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

My greatest influence has to be my family! They shaped me into who I am today, how I see the world today, and how I can have an influence on the world tomorrow.





What will you miss most about your school?

What I will miss the most from high school is the atmosphere. The waves of hormone-rushing adolescence trying to figure their way in society while learning and growing with each other has been a very rewarding challenge that has brought me the most unexpected and satisfying relationships with peers and faculty.

What are your plans after high school?

After high school I will be going to Emory to major in neuroscience and behavioral biology while doing research on the pre-med track.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years I see myself in a training for a medical specialty along the lines of neurosurgery or orthopedic surgery.