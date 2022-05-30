Class of 2022: West graduate plans to help those in need through medicine

See scenes from West Forsyth High School's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.
Lauren Trombino
West Forsyth High School
Tell me a little bit about you!
During my time in high school, I was not only involved at West but also in my community. Starting off with athletics, I was on the varsity swim team for four years, and swam at the state level each year.
During my senior year, I was also elected as a swim team captain.
My senior year was also the year I decided to try out for the girls' golf team. It was such a fun experience getting to meet new people and learn a new sport!
At school, I was also heavily involved in clubs. The club that had the most impact on my personal growth was FCCLA. I served as a state officer during my senior year, holding the position of Vice President of Community Service.
I had the honor to plan community service events for 22,000 Georgia FCCLA members to take part in. Last September, I was able to plan a charity walk to benefit the Make a Wish organization.
Then in March, I planned a bingo night to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. When I am not at school or giving back to the community, you can most likely find me at the gym, baking new sweet treats, hanging out with my friends and family, or spending time at the lake!
What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?
Ever since I was young, I have had a love of science. I would say that my favorite science class I took in high school was human anatomy. Within this class, I learned fascinating material. I took human anatomy my junior year and enjoyed it so much that I decided to lab aid for a human anatomy class my senior year.
Human anatomy was also the class that encouraged my interest to pursue a career in the medical field.
Were you part of any clubs?
In high school, I was a part of many clubs. I was a part of three national honors societies; the national honors society, the national technical honors society, and the science national honors society. I also was a member of BETA for three years.
I was an active competitor in DECA for two years and advanced to ICDC both years. I also was involved in our school's student government association.
I held a leadership position in FCCLA serving as the state Vice President of Community Service.
Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?
My greatest influencer is my dad. My whole life my dad has been there to not only encourage me, but help me to become the best version of myself. He was always there to help me with math when I was confused and was there at my swim meets cheering from the stands.
I look up to my dad because he is the strongest person I know and can do anything he puts his mind too.
What will you miss most about your school?
The part I will miss most about high school is the connections I have made with others. The friends I have made throughout high school will forever have a special place in my heart.
They truly have made high school an amazing experience for me and I am blessed to be surrounded by so many amazing individuals.
There were also several teachers who have become like a second family to me. They have had a huge impact on my learning and on the person I am today. Thank you, West for giving me these amazing people.
What are your plans after high school?
After high school I will be attending Auburn University, majoring in psychology on a pre-medical track. I am so excited to further my academic career. I hope to one day become a surgeon to help those in need.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I can see myself completing my residency at a hospital. Further down the road from that, I could see myself opening my own surgical practice and advancing the field of medicine.