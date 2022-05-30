Class of 2022: West graduate plans to help those in need through medicine

See scenes from West Forsyth High School's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.

Lauren Trombino



West Forsyth High School





Tell me a little bit about you!

During my time in high school, I was not only involved at West but also in my community. Starting off with athletics, I was on the varsity swim team for four years, and swam at the state level each year.

During my senior year, I was also elected as a swim team captain.

My senior year was also the year I decided to try out for the girls' golf team. It was such a fun experience getting to meet new people and learn a new sport!

At school, I was also heavily involved in clubs. The club that had the most impact on my personal growth was FCCLA. I served as a state officer during my senior year, holding the position of Vice President of Community Service.

I had the honor to plan community service events for 22,000 Georgia FCCLA members to take part in. Last September, I was able to plan a charity walk to benefit the Mak­­e a Wish organization.

Then in March, I planned a bingo night to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. When I am not at school or giving back to the community, you can most likely find me at the gym, baking new sweet treats, hanging out with my friends and family, or spending time at the lake!

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

Ever since I was young, I have had a love of science. I would say that my favorite science class I took in high school was human anatomy. Within this class, I learned fascinating material. I took human anatomy my junior year and enjoyed it so much that I decided to lab aid for a human anatomy class my senior year.

Human anatomy was also the class that encouraged my interest to pursue a career in the medical field.



