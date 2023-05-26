Class of 2023: This Denmark graduate plans to take on biomedical engineering

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“Definitely math! Even though it has been one I have struggled with the most, I still can’t help but love math because math is concrete. Unlike social studies, ELA and sometimes science, math always has a correct answer. There’s no ambiguity. Also, there is no better feeling than finally solving a math problem correctly that you’ve been working on for hours.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“Throughout high school, I’ve been a member and president of Technology Student Association, I started my own club, Women in STEM, I’ve been a peer leader as a Dane director and a Sources of Strength leader, I’ve represented Denmark at Dr. Jeff Bearden’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, and I am an active member in multiple honors societies.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“Definitely my parents, who supported me as I visited many different interests such as dance, soccer, robotics, girls scouts and more just so that I could eventually figure out how my interest could lead to my future career.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“I will definitely miss the administration and teachers of Denmark. The admin always makes sure they support all Denmark clubs and teams by attending as many events as they can. Outside of family, I will never experience that type of support again.”

What are your plans after high school?

“After graduation, I will be attending Georgia Tech in the fall and majoring in Biomedical Engineering. At Tech, I hope to take advantage of their many study abroad programs. Some destinations I have in mind are France, Italy, Ireland, Japan and Korea!

“I also want to participate in Biomedical Engineering research and pursue an internship at a biotech company like Medtronic or Johnson & Johnson.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In the future, I hope to be deep into my Biomedical Engineering career. I can imagine myself sitting up top observing a live brain surgery, taking note of all the obstacles the surgeon might have come across, then traveling back to the design studio to brainstorm solutions to those very problems.

“I could also go another route and meet with an army veteran to discuss designing a prosthetic that provides movement and feeling to replace the arm lost while fighting for our country. I could also revolutionize organ transplants and develop artificial organs that can be used to save the life of someone with damaged or diseased organs that need to be replaced by bypassing the transplant list.

“I do not quite know yet which Biomedical engineering path I wish to take, but I hope my years at Georgia Tech will help me narrow down my interests.”