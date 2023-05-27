Class of 2023: This North Forsyth grad aims to help others through medicine

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“My heart is torn between two: science and social studies. My science classes like AP Biology and AP Chemistry always fostered a challenging environment of inquiry and fascination that I loved. Also, the material I learned is what I’m genuinely passionate about. However, my two favorite classes were my AP U.S. History and AP U.S. Government classes. These classes were kind of a breeze, but the material was always made fun and exciting by my teachers (shoutout Mrs. Combs and Mr. Steinberg). I’ve even considered minoring in political science because of the classes.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“Yes! I’m a two-year president of HOSA (Future Healthcare Professionals), a saxophone and band Lieutenant in the Raider Marching Band, Raider Commander Captain, co-founder and captain of Women in STEM Society and President of Science National Honors Society.

“In addition, I’m a part of the NFHS Academic team, Science Olympiad team and a general member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, English Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“I always like to say I take a little bit from everyone I meet; however, a few stand out a lot.

“My dad has always shown me that my education is my highest priority, and he has kept reaching for greatness. My mom has been there to show me that I can do anything with faith and perseverance. My brothers showed me what to do (and not to do) to accomplish what I want.

“Lastly, my counselor, Mrs. Top, has always influenced me to remain compassionate and considerate to myself. I don’t think I could have gotten through college application season or decided between [Georgia Tech and Emory University] without her support and influence.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“I will miss the bonds I’ve made with all individuals (everyone from freshmen and teachers to the lunch [staff] and admin). I’ll miss talking in Raider Time with my best friend or making memories with my saxophone section in the stands at football games. I’ll miss how, as I walk through the halls, [assistant principal] Mr. Beard will make a goofy remark or how my freshman-year health teacher will ask how college applications are going.

“I’ve realized as I’ve aged at North, the staff have become more than adult figures and the students are more than kids. The staff have taken time to care about me and my endeavors while creating a genuine bond with the student population. And North students have some of the most genuine hearts.”

What are your plans after high school?

“I will be attending Emory University to study Biology on their pre-med track!”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In 10 years, I will be happily completed with both my undergrad and med school and I will be completing my residency at a hospital somewhere in the U.S. — my dream would be Grady Memorial Hospital.”