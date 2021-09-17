COVID-19 cases on Georgia college campuses declining

The University System of Georgia continues to encourage students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks inside campus facilities, with institutions beginning to report declines in early spikes of positive COVID-19 cases on campuses, according to a news release.

Each of USG’s 26 public colleges and universities continues to monitor COVID-19 positivity numbers. As happened last fall and spring, some campuses experienced increases in positive COVID-19 tests as classes launched for fall semester several weeks ago, the release stated. These increases have typically been followed by declines as the semester has continued, and several USG institutions are reporting similar campus trends now.

Those include Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Clayton State University, Columbus State University, Fort Valley State University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia Southern University, Kennesaw State University, the University of North Georgia and the University of Georgia, which this week have all reported a decline in cases.

The declines come as USG institutions statewide have ramped up vaccination campaigns for campus communities and stressed continuing health and safety protocols. According to the release, among those efforts, more than 313,000 COVID-19 tests have so far been sent to campuses – a figure that does not include tests developed by campuses on their own or done in partnership with local health partners. The release says an additional 50,000 tests will be distributed soon.

“Thank you to the students, faculty and staff who have gotten vaccinated and taken seriously all we’ve asked them to do to keep themselves and their campuses safe,” Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said. “We appreciate everyone who’s wearing a mask on campus, staying home when they’re not feeling well, getting tested and, most of all, getting vaccinated. It’s making a difference.”

Among other examples, the numbers of positive cases at Georgia Southern have fallen to 72, down from 113 last week. At the University of Georgia, week-over-week case totals dropped 68%, from 505 cases last week to 164 this week. Georgia Tech’s seven-day rolling average for positivity rates dropped below 1% last week and is currently .5%.

“Whenever we see a decline in cases, we are grateful, and we hope this downward trend holds,” said Dr. Shelley Nuss, campus dean of the AU/UGA Medical Partnership and co-chair of UGA’s Medical Oversight Task Force. “We saw a similar pattern last fall: a peak in cases shortly after we began classes that then fell markedly and leveled off. We hope that with our continued push to encourage vaccinations, testing and masking, our numbers will continue to decline. COVID-19 is a very serious disease, and vaccines remain our best defense.”



