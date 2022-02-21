Cumming Kiwanis Club recognizes Forsyth County’s 2022 STAR students, teachers at annual banquet

The Cumming Kiwanis Club recently held its 2022 STAR student banquet to recognize and celebrate students chosen for the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition Program and the teachers who helped them most through school.

The annual banquet is meant to congratulate the students, chosen for the statewide program based on test scores and academic achievement. Students then have the opportunity to name one STAR teacher who they feel has been the most instrumental in their academic development.

This year, nine students in Forsyth County were named as 2022 STAR students — one from most of the county’s public high schools, three of whom tied for the top spot in Forsyth County Schools, and one student each from Horizon Christian Academy and Pinecrest Academy.