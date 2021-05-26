Denmark student hopes to enter world of communications

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.



Anna Hicks

Denmark High School





Tell me a little bit about you.

“I am a member of the cross country team, an active member of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, Senior Class President, Editor in Chief of the yearbook, an older sister, and an avid reader. I love to be outdoors with my friends and family whether that means going on a hike, playing frisbee, or going on a walk. I enjoy running in my free time; I have completed one half marathon and I hope to participate in many more.

“Personally, I can say I am detail oriented, thoughtful, curious, and most of all committed to those around me. I am dedicated to my family and my community and I love helping those around me succeed. Learning about how people interact and how different languages affect cultures fascinates me, and I hope to become bilingual and travel someday (post Covid) to many regions of the world.”





What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

“I enjoyed most subjects in school but some of my favorite classes have been Spanish, English, and Math.”





Were you a part of any clubs?



“I was a part of yearbook all four years of high school; I held positions as a design editor, photography editor, and most recently as the Editor in Chief. I was also a part of many service clubs such as Beta Club, National Honor Society, and National Spanish Honor Society.”





Who was your greatest influence and why?

“My greatest influences this year have been my yearbook advisor Jennifer Marx and my Spanish teacher Cristina Wardrip

Both of these women have gone above and beyond this year as teachers and mentors, and done whatever they could, despite the challenges of COVID-19, to help me succeed. They are generous, intelligent, and kind and I hope to become as wonderful as they are someday. Both of them have helped guide me to find what I am passionate about so that I can pursue it at a higher level in college. Their confidence in me inspires me to continue to grow and be the best version of myself every day.”





Was there more than one?

What will you miss most about your school?



“After graduating, I will miss the feeling of community that we have created at Denmark the most. Despite being a new school, our community has come together to support each other and build a strong sense of school spirit and pride. I hope that this spirit will carry on and only get stronger in the years after I have graduated.”

What are your plans after high school?



“I will be attending Furman University on an academic scholarship. I have not declared a major yet, but I am interested in Communications, Spanish, and Economics.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?



“I am interested in majoring in Communications in college with a possible double major in either Spanish or Economics. I hope to attend graduate school, as I love to learn and hope to become a master in my field.

“Although I am not completely sure of what I would like to do afterward, some ideas I have are to work for a publishing company as an editor, work as a consultant in communications and languages, or become a lawyer. I enjoy writing, solving problems, and design and I hope to be able to use those skills in my future career.”