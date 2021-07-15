East Forsyth High School ribbon cutting planned for Saturday

Forsyth County Schools plans to officially open East Forsyth High School to the community for the first time with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 17.

During the ceremony, district and school officials will raise East Forsyth's flag at the front of the school and introduce students and community members to the new building. After the ceremony is over, guests will have the opportunity to take self-guided tours through now one of the largest schools in the county at 450,000 square feet sitting on 90 acres of land.

The school is located at 8910 Jot Em Down Road in Gainesville at the north end of Forsyth County. The ceremony will take place at the front of the school located through the middle entrance from the road.

For more information, visit East Forsyth High School's website.