Forsyth Central High School reintroduces agriculture program, holds first FFA week

Students in the program will start with general agriculture classes and then move onto animal science courses where they will learn about anatomy and animal behavior. Students will then have the opportunity to move onto veterinary classes where they will learn how to give animals injections and animal nutrition and care.

“Whether or not you plan on going into the vet [career], so many people have animals and at some point, you’re going to have to provide end-of-life care for your animals,” Skorich said. “So I think it’s really neat that kids will be able to administer simple medicine and other things if their animals need it.”

The vet science program focuses on typical and atypical pets. Currently, Skorich explained that she has students that are interested in reptiles and amphibians and that the class recently got a gecko to care for.